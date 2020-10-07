LONDON, ONT -- This autumn will be the season of commencement ceremonies for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) but they will look a little different.

In the spring graduates had to go without the usual graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic, and there were hopes in-person ones could be arranged for the new school year.

Unfortunately the arrival of a second wave has made that impossible, so the board has moved to plan-B: virtual ceremonies.

The virtual ceremonies will feature student photos and pre-recorded video presentations by staff, students and special guests, such as the Director of Education, Trustee, MPP, municipal leader, or school Superintendent, and will be made available as a keepsake to families upon request.

“We recognize that graduation and awards ceremonies are important milestones for students and families,” said Superintendent Paul Sydor in a statement. “Our schools are committed to celebrating our students’ achievements in this virtual format.”

The virtual events are slated to take place before the end of November 2020.

Families are urged to contact their child’s school for more details.