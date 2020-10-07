LONDON, ONT -- Fanshawe College has decided not to change up its learning format for the winter semester.

The college announced Wednesday that their winter semester will continue to use the blended format of both online an in-person classes.

The winter semester runs from Jan. 11, through April 23, 2021.

There will not be a separate week for exams with all exams and coursework to be completed by April 23.

“The health and safety of our students, staff and communities continues to be our top priority as we follow guidelines from public health and the government,” says Fanshawe President Peter Devlin in a statement.

“Offering our programs in this format reinforces our commitment to deliver classes in the safest learning environment possible.”