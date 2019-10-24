

CTVNewsLondon.ca , CTV London





LONDON, Ont - Members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) within the Thames Valley District School Board are taking part in a strike vote today.

Today's vote is part of a series of votes across Ontario that started in September to see if a majority of memebrs favour a strike. ETFO represents roughly 78,000 teachers, occasional teachers and other education professionals across the province, all of which could be in a legal strike position in November.

The union representing elementary school teachers has been holding votes in various districts across the province.

“ETFO’s goal is to reach an agreement at the central bargaining table without having to take job action,” said ETFO provincial President Same Hammond in a release.

At today’s meeting union members will discuss issues central to their bargaining process.

Today’s meeting is members only.