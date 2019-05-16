

"Today is going to be the first day of the rest of my life."

Those are the words of Tom Termeer, the London man suffering from debilitating cluster headaches that drew the attention of Mike Smith, the actor behind the character Bubbles from 'Trailer Park Boys.'

Termeer is now in New York for stem cell treatment made possible by a GoFundMe campaign supported by Smith. Who also fundraised on Cameo.com.

On Thursday, Termeer Tweeted that he had arrived in New York and that he was grateful for the outpouring of support.

He describes his headaches as being stabbed with “a hot poker through your eye and into your brain.” Occurrences can happen multiple times a day and last anywhere from thirty minutes to three hours.

Smith created and promoted the GoFundMe for Termeer, who is a fan of the show, in the hopes of getting the revolutionary new treatment for him.

On Friday, Termeer was expected to begin that treatment and he was sent in style on a private jet donated for the trip by Redecan Cannabis.