LONDON, ONT -- A transport truck collided with a rail bridge just outside of Komoka prompting CN to halt rail traffic temporarily.

No one was injured in the crash on Amiens Road however CN, which owns the rail line, is bringing in an inspector to make sure the integrity of the bridge has not been affected.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. and tied of traffic in both directions.

Police say the truck will be removed later Wednesday morning.