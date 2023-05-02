Tractor stolen in Elgin County
Police in Elgin County are investigating the theft of a tractor.
Police said it was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the carpool lot on Currie Road, north of the 401.
Its value is estimated at $80,000.
If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact Elgin OPP.
