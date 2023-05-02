Tractor stolen in Elgin County

A tractor was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. May 1 and 9:30 a.m. May 2 from the carpool lot on Currie Road, north of the 401. (Source: Elgin OPP) A tractor was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. May 1 and 9:30 a.m. May 2 from the carpool lot on Currie Road, north of the 401. (Source: Elgin OPP)

