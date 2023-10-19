London

    • Tractor remains embedded in Seaforth, Ont. storefront

    A tractor that slammed into a Seaforth storefront last Friday night remains embedded in the front of the building.

    A large white tarp now covers the tractor and front part of the damaged building on Seaforth’s Main Street.

    A 23 year old was behind the wheel of the tractor when it hit the building around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

    Police have not released what caused the crash or if any charges are pending. Rumours about what led to the crash are rampant on social media.

    There is no public timeline for when the tractor will be removed from the building. Removing it will be a delicate process after extensive damage was done to the building, after the crash, making it unstable.

    A section of Main Street remains cordoned off to protect passing motorists and pedestrians from the precarious building. A detour around downtown Seaforth, which has been in effect since Friday night, remains.

    Two large farm wagons attached to the tractor at the time of the collision were removed earlier this week.

    A tractor that collided with a storefront in downtown Seaforth on Oct. 13, 2023, remained embedded in the front of the damaged building on Oct. 19, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

    A tractor crashed into a building on Main Street in Seaforth, Ont. on Friday and was still there as crews worked to remove it Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

