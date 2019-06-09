Featured
Toxic air warning after fire breaks out at Brantford rubber factory
Brantford Police have issued a toxic air warning due to a fire on Henry St. (June 9, 2019)
CTV London
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 11:07AM EDT
Brantford police and the fire department are investigating after a fire broke out at a rubber factory Sunday morning.
Police say they were called to the property at Henry and Middleton Streets around 6 a.m.
They say they believe a rubber mat sitting outside caught fire.
It's not believed to have spread to the building.
Officers say there were no injuries, but employees were present at the time of the fire.
Police are asking local residents to stay away from the scene due to the toxic air.
Brantford Fire is also asking residents and businesses in the area to close their windows and avoid the smoke as a precaution.
The Ministry of Environment has been notified for air quality monitoring.
Brantford Police are asking people to stay away from the Henry Street fire. There is no need to expose yourself to smoke or toxic air. Also, a reminder not to move or drive around barricades. Thanks for your cooperation.— Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) June 9, 2019