Brantford police and the fire department are investigating after a fire broke out at a rubber factory Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the property at Henry and Middleton Streets around 6 a.m.

They say they believe a rubber mat sitting outside caught fire.

It's not believed to have spread to the building.

Officers say there were no injuries, but employees were present at the time of the fire.

Police are asking local residents to stay away from the scene due to the toxic air.

Brantford Fire is also asking residents and businesses in the area to close their windows and avoid the smoke as a precaution.

The Ministry of Environment has been notified for air quality monitoring.