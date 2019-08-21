

Scott Miller, CTV London





It’s been eight years since an F3 tornado tore through Goderich, killing one person and injuring 37 others.

The twister hit just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2011 and moved from the Goderich harbour, over the salt mine, up the Lake Huron bank and through Goderich’s historic downtown.

Compass Minerals employee Normand Laberge was killed during the storm.

More than $100 million in damage was done in the twister, that lasted a total of two minutes.

There are no ceremonies marking the eight-year anniversary, but many people in Goderich still watch the skies with trepidation on days like this.