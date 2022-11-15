Tow truck turf war migrating to London, Ont.
Escalating violence within the tow truck industry in London has local drivers and experts worried that the Forest City could soon head the way of the GTA when it comes to turf wars.
“It’s scary, it’s making me worry,” said Fadi Abrahim, owner of Low Price Towing in London, who had two trucks recently set ablaze in what police said was a suspicious fire. “I now start looking behind me everywhere, right and left.”
In the span of two days, Abrahim’s trucks were set on fire at his storage compound, and one tow truck driver travelling south on Adelaide Street South was shot at six times. The vehicle was struck but no one was injured.
The recent activity comes as no surprise to a long-time York region driver and member of the Canadian Trucking Association.
Joey Gagne told his colleagues in London more than a decade ago this would likely happen.
“I said, ‘Be prepared, its going to come your way,’” said Gagne, president of Abrams Towing in the GTA. “We’ve had horrific few years in the GTA with murders, shootings, stabbings, trucks burning and fights.”
Tow trucks that were damaged in suspected arson are seen in London, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)
Gagne anticipated as one area cracks down on rules and regulations, it was inevitable that rogue tow truck drivers would migrate to another part of the province.
In 2021, the City of London implemented a licensing by-law focused on consumer protection around price gouging and public safety at accident scenes.
“Since that time, our officers have issued 42 penalties for violations of the business licensing by-law, but half of the penalties pertain to violations [involving] accident scenes, specifically not following the direction of first responders,” said Orest Katolyk, the head of London’s by-law enforcement.
“We've also issued a number of penalties around price gouging,” he added.
Fines issued start at $500 and can be doubled for repeat offences.
But Gagne said fines and fees will not stop chasing in the industry.
“I think they got it wrong,” said Gagne. “A fine of $500 to $1,000 is not going to do anything to a tower, they’ll just add that to their next tow. That’s what’s happening. We see tow bills of $3,000 for a tow that a normal tow company would charge $500 to $600 for. They’re not scared of $1,000 fine, so you have to put in some things that will deter it."
Tow trucks that were damaged in suspected arson are seen in London, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)
Katolyk said they have been having discussions with the Ministry of Transportation over the past couple of years hoping for a more provincially regulated set of rules and penalties.
His staff could review the current by-law with city council, but he wants to hear what the province has to say first.
“Because we all recognize that as it is an industry that can move between towns and municipalities rather quickly,” said Katolyk.
Local drivers are calling on the city or the police services board for help, but Gagne believes the municipality needs more industry consultation before making any decisions.
“Please don't emulate something that's not working,” said Gagne. “To me it feels to me like they [London] emulated what wasn't working. Now it's come home to roost because you're having the problems that you're having.”
