'Tough start to the New Year': 17-year-old driver charged after travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401

    Middlesex County OPP stopped a 17-year-old driver from Ingersoll, Ont. on Jan. 1, 2024 after they allegedly clocked in at 176 km/h on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont.

    It’ll be a very expensive lesson for one teenaged driver after Middlesex County OPP clocked them allegedly travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401 on New Years Day.

    According to Middlesex County OPP, on Monday an officer stopped a 17-year-old driver in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont.

    Police said the teen driver from Ingersoll, Ont. was clocked in at 176 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

    The driver was subsequently charged with stunt driving – excessive speed.

    As a result, the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days while the driver’s licence will be suspended for 30 days.

    “A very expensive lesson for a young driver,” OPP said. 

