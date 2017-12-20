

A Toronto woman's arrest for human trafficking has police looking for more alleged victims in London.

Cassandra Walczak, 27, (a.k.a Cassandra Thomas) surrendered to Toronto police on Monday.

She is facing charges of trafficking in persons, withholding travel documents, obtaining sexual services for consideration, gaining material benefit from sexual services, procuring, and advertising another person’s sexual services.

Toronto police say she is known to frequent London and are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto or London police.