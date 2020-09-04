Advertisement
Toronto man dead after helping teens who were swept off Kincardine pier
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 6:13AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A Toronto man has died after jumping in the water to help two teens who were swept off the pier in Kincardine by a large wave.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday OPP received a report of two teens being swept off the pier by a large wave at the main beach.
When officers arrived on scene they found that the teens had returned to shore, however a person who jumped in to help had been pulled from the water unresponsive.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He has since been identified as 38-year-old Aleem Ramji.
The south pier was closed due to safety following in the incident.