LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London has released their list of the biggest construction projects planned for 2021.

A number of them are likely to cause headaches for commuters this summer, with sections of King Street, Adelaide Street North, Dundas Street, Highbury Avenue and others shutting down for periods of time.

Further details on the timing of the closures, which will impact businesses, drivers, transit and pedestrians, are expected closer to the beginning of construction.

1. Downtown Loop Phase 1

Type: Rapid transit work, improved mobility, water and sewer, streetscaping
Expected Cost: $8.2 million
Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure, transit detours
Details: london.ca/downtownloop

2. Adelaide Street North underpass

Type: Road improvements, improved mobililty, new sewers, enhanced lighting
Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure, transit detours
Details: london.ca/adelaide

3. Dundas Street, Old East Village

Type: Underground infrastructure, transit connectivity, streetscaping, bike lane
Expected Cost: $12.5 million
Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure, transit detours
Details: london.ca/oev

4. Dundas Street Thames Valley Parkway Connection

Type: Cycling infrastructure, sewer improvements
Expected Cost: $2.4 million
Impacts: Lane restrictions, sidewalk closure, transit detours
Details: london.ca/corecycling

5. Highbury Avenue - Wenige Expressway Bridge Renewal

Type: Improved bridge condition, improved multi-use pathway below bridge
Expected Cost: $8.9 million
Impacts: Road closure, trail closure, transit detours
Details: london.ca/highburyave

6. Hyde Park and Sunningdale roundabout

Type: Intersection safety and operational improvements
Expected Cost: $3.7 million
Impacts: Road closure, pedestrian restrictions
Details: london.ca/hyde-sunningdale

7. Brydges Street

Type: Removal of 850 metres of combined sewer, new bike lanes
Expected Cost: $5.9 million
Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure
Details: london.ca/brydges

8. Saskatoon and Brydges/Wavell bike lanes

Type: Cycling infrastructure
Expected Cost: $1.5 million
Impacts: Lane restrictions, sidewalk closure, transit detours
Details: london.ca/saskatoon-brydges

9. Mornington storm management pond expansion

Type: Infrastructure reneal, future upstream servicing capacity
Expected Cost: $4.7 million
Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure
Details: london.ca/mornington

10. Wortley Road

Type: Replacement of water and sewer infrastructure
Expected Cost: $2.9 million
Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure
Details: london.ca/wortley

*All maps provided by City of London.