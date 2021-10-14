"Too many losses": Area First Nation uses new tools to fight opioid addiction

Al Ladak a pharmacist in Forest, Ontario (left) stands with Kettle and Stony Point First Nation Chief Jason Henry on Thursday, October 14, 2021. (Sean Irvine CTV News) Al Ladak a pharmacist in Forest, Ontario (left) stands with Kettle and Stony Point First Nation Chief Jason Henry on Thursday, October 14, 2021. (Sean Irvine CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ikea warns supply chain disruptions likely to last into 2022

Ikea, the world's biggest furniture brand, is leasing more ships, buying containers and re-routing goods between warehouses as it works hard to mitigate a 'perfect storm' of global supply chain disruptions which could last into next year, executives said.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island