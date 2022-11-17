Tom is off the street

Tom, the homeless double amputee CTV News introduced you to earlier this week is no longer out in the cold near Wellington and Commissioners Roads in London.

He was transported to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) University Hospital shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Tyler Calver, a medical support student advocating for Tom, says he will be assessed after spending a week out in the cold in front of the Victoria Hospital Campus.

Despite the involvement of police and EMS, Tom had resisted roadside medical care earlier Thursday and Wednesday contending he wanted a path to permanent long-term care.

But Calver says after being assured he would be cared for at hospital, Tom agreed to be loaded in the ambulance.