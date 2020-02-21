LONDON, ONT -- Its official, TLC is coming to Start.ca Rocks the Park for Flashback Friday.

TLC is an American girl group that shot to stardom in 1990s having several multi-platinum albums and numerous chart toppers including “Creep” and “Unpretty.”

Presented by 97.5 Virgin Radio Flashback Friday will also bring back Nelly, a fan favourite from 2016.

Other performers include Arrested Development, Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base, 112, and 2 Live Crew.

Flashback Friday will be July 17, 2020.

Click here for a full list of announced dates and performers.