LONDON, ONT -- The performers for Start.ca Rocks the Park country night have been announced.

Dallas Smith will be returning to the stage in Harris Park and will be co-headlining with Billy Currington.

Start.ca has teamed up with Pure Country 93 for country night on Saturday July 18.

Other performers are Travis Tritt and Blanco Brown.

Rock the Park begins on Wednesday July 15.

Names previously announced for other nights include Jack Johnson, Blink 182, and Simple Plan.