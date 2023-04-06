'Time consuming' process of dismantling cannabis extraction lab

London police are reminding the public that officers are still on scene of a cannabis extraction lab on Commissioners Road east.

Officers continue to dismantle the “complex cannabis extraction lab” found in a home earlier this week.

According to police, the process is time consuming and requires many areas of expertise — meaning there will be a heavy presence of emergency services at the home until the process is complete.

On man initially taken into custody on Tuesday remains in custody on unrelated matters to the ongoing drug and weapons investigation.