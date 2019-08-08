

CTV London





Provincial Police have charged three young men after reports of assaults in Grand Bend over the long weekend.

On Sunday August 4th police received several calls about assaults on Main Street in Grand Bend around the dinner hour.

Police located the three suspects and discovered that they were the same suspects from a previous assault complaint as well.

Once arrested police say one of the suspects had stolen property in their possession.

Police have charged three men, one 19-year-old and two 18-year-olds, all from Kitchener.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the assaults.