Three weeks ahead of schedule: Southdale-Colonel Talbot roundabout set to open

After many months of construction, the intersection of Southdale Road West and Colonel Talbot Road will officially reopen as a two-lane roundabout next week.

According to the City of London, the two lane roundabout will reopen on Nov. 20 following completion of the Southdale and Colonel Talbot Roundabout Project.

Monday’s opening of the intersection will also be more than three weeks ahead of schedule.

The project initially kicked off in spring of 2023 in order to improve traffic flow and “address safety challenges in one of the fastest growing parts of the city,” the release reads.

The intersection has been redesigned as a two-lane roundabout with active transportation improvements, such as separated bike paths and new pedestrian sidewalks and crossovers.

“There is a growing number of two-lane roundabouts in Ontario and across the country, as roundabouts are better for the environment and result in less severe types of collisions in comparison to signalized intersections,” according to the release.