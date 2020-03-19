Three-vehicle crash sends five to hospital
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 10:37AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- An early-morning crash Thursday in Huron East has left one person with life-threatening injuries and another with life-altering injuries.
OPP say the three-vehicle collision, which involved a dump truck, happened on Huron County Road 86 between Brussels Line and Perth Road 178 at about 6:45 a.m.
They say the initial investigation determined two passenger vehicles collided head on.
Three occupants of the passenger vehicles were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
One of the drivers was taken to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was has life-altering injuries.
OPP says the investigation remains in the early stages.