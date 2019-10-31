Featured
Three suspects sought after ATM theft at Strathroy rec centre
Images from surveillance videos show an ATM theft from the Gemini Sportsplex in Strathroy, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service)
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 3:33PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Police in Strathroy-Caradoc are looking for suspects after a stolen truck was used to steal an ATM from the Gemini Sportsplex.
The break-in and ATM theft at the recreation centre on Adair Boulevard happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to police, three suspects pried open a front door, dislodged the ATM and dragged it outside before loading it into a pickup.
The pickup had reportedly been stolen earlier the same night from London Tire Sales on Albert Street, at the other end of town.
The truck, a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with a black metal cage in the bed and Ontario plates AV35763, was recovered later the same day in a subdivision off Second Street.
The suspects are described as:
- Male, medium build, about 6't tall. He was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater with white lines down the arms, black gloves, a black mask or bandana covering the lower portion of his face, blue jeans, a grey t-shirt under the sweater and black shoes. He appeared to be carrying a screwdriver.
- Male, stocky build, about 5'9" to 5'11" tall wearing a black hooded sweater, purple gloves, a black mask or bandana covering the lower half of his face, dark blue jeans, a brighter blue shirt under the black sweater and black Nike running shoes. He appeared to be carrying a tire iron.
- Male, 5'10" to 6' tall. The driver was wearing a white hooded sweater with a black jacket on top and possibly a ball cap. He also appeared to be wearing gloves and a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathroy-Caradoc Police Const. McIntyre at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.