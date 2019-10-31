LONDON, Ont. -- Police in Strathroy-Caradoc are looking for suspects after a stolen truck was used to steal an ATM from the Gemini Sportsplex.

The break-in and ATM theft at the recreation centre on Adair Boulevard happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, three suspects pried open a front door, dislodged the ATM and dragged it outside before loading it into a pickup.

The pickup had reportedly been stolen earlier the same night from London Tire Sales on Albert Street, at the other end of town.

The truck, a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with a black metal cage in the bed and Ontario plates AV35763, was recovered later the same day in a subdivision off Second Street.

The suspects are described as:

Male, medium build, about 6't tall. He was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater with white lines down the arms, black gloves, a black mask or bandana covering the lower portion of his face, blue jeans, a grey t-shirt under the sweater and black shoes. He appeared to be carrying a screwdriver.

Male, stocky build, about 5'9" to 5'11" tall wearing a black hooded sweater, purple gloves, a black mask or bandana covering the lower half of his face, dark blue jeans, a brighter blue shirt under the black sweater and black Nike running shoes. He appeared to be carrying a tire iron.

Male, 5'10" to 6' tall. The driver was wearing a white hooded sweater with a black jacket on top and possibly a ball cap. He also appeared to be wearing gloves and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathroy-Caradoc Police Const. McIntyre at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.