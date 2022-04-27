Three people in custody after firearm incident in downtown London, Ont.

Four people have been charged after an incident in London, Ont. involving a firearm on Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were sent to the area near Richmond and Kent streets around 2:15 a.m. When they got there, they found evidence that a firearm had been discharged and then found a firearm.

Police located a vehicle and say the occupants fled on foot with the suspects being arrested a short time later.

While one of the suspects was being arrested, an officer was reportedly approached and assaulted by another person who was subsequently arrested.

Police say there were no injuries and this is not believed to be a random incident.

After appearing in court on Tuesday, three of the four people were remanded into custody and the fourth has a future court date.