

CTV London





OPP and London police say three illegal cannabis storefronts in the city were raided Wednesday and charges laid against four people.

Warrants were executed and product seized at alleged pot shops on Dundas Street, Hamilton Road and Wortley Road.

At a Dundas Street location, a 22-year-old and 40-year-old, both of London, were charged with possession for the purpose of selling.

On Wortley Road, a man and woman, 64 and 63 years old, were also charged with possession for the purpose of selling.

At the Hamilton Road location, police say property was also seized but the suspects fled the scene.

The OPP say the goal of these raids on illegal cannabis storefronts is to "dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises such as store fronts and online, and target the proceeds of crime and assets."