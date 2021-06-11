LONDON, ONT. -- The Multi-Faith March to End Racism and Islamophobia is underway, as the community continues to mourn the loss of four members of a Muslim family.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 74-year-old mother Talat Afzaal, 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman were all killed Friday in an attack police are calling premeditated.

Multi-Faith March to End Racism in London, Ont. on June 11, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV London)

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in their deaths, and attempted murder in the case of nine-year-old Fayez Salman who is recovering in hospital.

Kevin George of St. Aidan's Church, who is one of the organizers, says, “We want to stand with them, to let them know they don’t have to walk alone, we’re with them…and show that we can walk in these neighbourhoods. We want our Muslim friends and neighbours to know that Islamaphobia, hatred and racism is not going to be what defines this city.”

The event started shortly after At 7 p.m. Friday. Marchers walked south from the scene of the collision on Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road to Oxford Street, then east to the London Muslim Mosque, aiming to arrive by 8:30 p.m.

The southbound lanes of Hyde Park and the eastbound lanes of Oxford are closed to traffic. They are expected to reopen at 10 p.m.

Motorists in the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

