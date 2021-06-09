LONDON, ONT. -- Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for the Muslim family killed in an alleged hate-motivated attack in London, Ont. on Sunday.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Mediha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her grandmother Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed Sunday evening by a pickup truck that left Hyde Park Road. Nine-year-old Fayez remains in hospital.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The outdoor service is planned in the area of the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario at 951 Pond Mills Road.

It will be held in the adjacent parking lot and soccer field area at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A statement from the National Council of Canadian Muslims says attendees are asked to:

bring a green and purple ribbon

socially distance and wear masks

bring an umbrella and water

bring a prayer mat if you plan on joining the prayer itself

carpool, arrive early and park nearby - parking will be very limited

Officials emphasize, "No political leaders will be speaking, as this event will be solely dedicated for Canadians mourning and praying for the deceased."

The ceremony will be livestreamed here.

Afterwards,a private burial will take place with only close family and friends in attendance.

- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknel