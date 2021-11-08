Thorndale company looks to add multiple people to pipe-making business

Moddlesex County, Ont. -

Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) is one of several Middlesex County businesses participating in a virtual job fair on Nov. 11.

“We are currently searching for some strong team members to bring some energy and passion with us to continue to grow with us and further evolve,” said Chris Roy, director of operations for ADS Canada.

The company is the second largest recycler of plastic in North America, which they turn into pipe used for drainage in agricultural and construction projects.

“We're looking for production employees, maintenance employees, truck drivers, office admin, just kind of everything that relates to the factory,” explained Human Resources Manager, Paul Noon.

The company continues to grow and is eyeing expansion on its 55 acre site in the future.