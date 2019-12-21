LONDON, ONT -- All Jim Stewart wanted to do was say thank you to the community he has called home for more than 70 years.

Stewart, 90, starts his video by saying he’s been living in London since he was 18-years-old.

The video was posted on Facebook by Jim's wife Judy Stewart.

He wanted his video to reach people who have been kind to him.

He identifies a couple instances including one where a stranger helped him at the Beer Store.

“It makes me feel good in a way,” said Stewart. “You know there’s people looking out for people. That’s a big relief.”

Stewart suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and chronic Emphysema.

He talks about one experience where he ran out of breath outside of a hardware store and someone came up to him to see if he was okay.

Steward was moved by these acts of kindness and wanted to find a way to say thank you to those who have helped him.

The two minute video is his way of saying thank you.

“It isn’t just London, there’s a lot of good people in the world,” said Stewart. “I appreciate it but what can you say to them, except thank you.”