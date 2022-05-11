The Western Fair returns this fall

After a two-year hiatus thanks to COVID-19, London’s largest community event and one of Ontario’s Top 10 events will return.

The Western Fair Association (WFA) has announced the signature event, dubbed ‘happy days are here again,’ will run from Sept. 9-18.

“An ode to what many of us are feeling in the event industry after two years of shut-downs and restrictions” said WFA, CEO, Reg Ash

As always, the event is expected to include thrill rides, food, entertainment, indoor displays and competitions, animals, and attractions.