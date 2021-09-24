The message is clear: 'Avoid Broughdale Street in London, Ont. Saturday'

London, Ont. -

The city and its community members are sending a clear message to students about gathering on Broughdale, as Saturday would normally bring large unsanctioned parties to the area.

With the current pandemic and recent incidents sexual and gender-based violence around various campuses, leaders in the community are coming together to encourage those who plan to attend Broughdale to stay home.

A task force brought forward by London's mayor, Ed Holder in 2019 addresses community concerns across the city has been meeting to discuss the potential weekend plans since March of this year to try to discourage attendance.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit also announced their efforts to contain party-goers through two Section 22 Class Orders.

The first Order states gatherings are limited to get-togethers of 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

The second Order applies to businesses that serve food and alcohol, stating anyone who attends must wear a mask except while eating or drinking in designated areas.

Along with the Orders, potential fines and consequences are being enforced including $750 - $5000 to anyone attending gathering exceeding the limits set in place.

Those hosting parties could be issued $10,000 tickets.

"Unsanctioned street parties are highly dangerous and put our students at great risk. Those risks are compounded right now by the threat of COVID-19 and our students have a critical role to play in keeping circles small, protecting our community and each other," said Alan Shepard, President of Western University.

In the past year, individuals how held parties on Broughdale Street for St. Patrick's Day exceeding the set limits were convicted and ordered to pay $2,000.

Public nuisance fines could include:

Attending a nuisance party - $800

Fail to leave premises - $750

Use of a closed highway - $500

Urinate/Defecate in a public place - $250

Off-campus incidents could range from disciplinary action to suspension and/or expulsion for students of Western University.

"As a part of our community, everyone has a responsibility to take good care – of themselves, of each other, and of our city. During a time when the threat of a fourth wave of COVID-19 is not only real, but present and when we have seen escalating incidents of violence, out of concern for everyone’s safety and well-being, I am imploring students to avoid Broughdale," says Holder.

Fanshawe's President, Peter Devlin reminded students that, "Community safety must continue to be everyone’s top priority. Please take care of each other this weekend and help everyone stay safe."

First responders and enforement agencies are prepared to support community safety in event of any gatherings outside of the set limitations.