'The heartache doesn’t go away’: Family marks 40th anniversary of teen’s murder
It has been 40 years since London, Ont. was shocked by the murder of a 17-year-old girl.
Decades later, what happened to Donna Jean Awcock remains a mystery and a source of heartache for her family.
“My dad didn’t get to walk her down the aisle. We didn’t get to see her have kids. We missed out on a lot,” her sister Tammy Dennett said in an interview with CTV News London.
Oct. 13, 1983 forever changed the Awcock family.
That evening, Donna was babysitting at an apartment on Cheyanne Avenue, which is present-day Oakville Avenue. The woman she was babysitting for had returned that night and asked her to get a package of cigarettes from a variety store.
Donna Jean Awcock of London, Ont. is seen in this undated photo. She was murdered on Oct. 13, 1983. (Submitted)“Donna gets to the store and the clerk said she either appeared to be crying or upset,” Tammy shared.
After being denied the use of the store’s telephone, Donna left.
“Whatever happened when she left the store is a mystery. Nobody hears nothing, nobody sees nothing,” said Tammy.
A search party, consisting of apartment residents and friends, set out to find her. Hours later, two young men found Donna’s body down a steep embankment just metres away from Fanshawe Dam.
The area, at the time located in London Township, was soon surrounded by OPP officers.
OPP cruisers are seen outside a mini-mall where Donna Jean Awcock was last seen on October 13, 1983. (CTV News London archives)
Eventually, Donna’s father was asked to identify her body. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled.
“What my dad saw...well, it was just a nightmare after that,” she said.
It’s a nightmare that continues to this day for Tammy.
While her siblings support her efforts, she is at the forefront of keeping Donna’s story at the top of the public mind.
“Somebody out there knows something,” she said. “They just need to speak up.”
OPP detectives are still actively pursuing any leads in the case. Tammy said they are also planning to start a billboard campaign to remind the public of the case.
A memorial stone dedicated to Donna Jean Awcock, who was murdered in October of 1983, is seen on Sept. 28, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Tammy is hopeful it will help, even though all previous leads have not led to an arrest.
But, in her mind, one will come, and she can’t wait to get answers.
“I want that bastard to look in my eyes, and tell me why? What he’s done to my family is just wrong,” she said.
To help ease the pain of Donna’s family, anyone with information on the murder of Donna Jean Awcock is asked to contact OPP.
“It’s heartache, it doesn’t go away. Like we live with it every single day,” said Tammy. “Every single day.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
Condolences, favourite memories of Michael Gambon pour in from fans, fellow actors
Fans and fellow actors are sharing fond memories of Michael Gambon, a star of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise who died at the age of 82.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
WATCH Why no 'deep, dark recession' is expected in Canada
A new forecast from Deloitte predicts that Canada's economic struggles will begin to ease next year and by 2025 the Bank of Canada may even begin cutting the key lending rate.
Man arrested in killing of 26-year-old U.S. entrepreneur whose tech startup earned her national recognition
A man was arrested in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur who had built a successful startup that earned her national recognition, police said early Thursday.
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting at McDonald's parking lot now being investigated as homicide
Waterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
End of an era: CTV Kitchener leaves its longtime home
As CTV News Kitchener moves to a new station, we take a look back at the nearly seven decades we've spent at 864 King St. W.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
Windsor
-
St. Clair College enrolment hits record high
St. Clair College is reporting another year of record enrolment.
-
'Nicky nicky nine doors' game leads to assault charge for 15-year-old
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 15-year-old Blenheim youth with assault after a game of “nicky nicky nine doors”.
-
Soup Shack moves to new location to feed growing homeless community
A rolling soup kitchen in downtown Windsor has found a new location to continue serving people in need.
Barrie
-
Porch pirates swipe deliveries in Barrie's east end
Police are appealing to the public for help identifying two people accused of stealing deliveries in Barrie.
-
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
Police end search for missing Owen Sound man
Police in Owen Sound say a man reported missing has been found in good health.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
-
1940-2023
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Drivers, active-users split on future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, poll finds
Nanos Research says the online survey found 81 per cent of non-active users want Queen Elizabeth Driveway open for driving year-round, while 78 per cent of respondents identified as active-users want the QED closed to vehicles seven days a week year-round, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
-
Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer accused of helping cops cheat promotions exam pleads guilty to misconduct
A Toronto police superintendent accused of helping several members of the force cheat in a promotions process has pleaded guilty to seven misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.
-
Alleged car thieves seen entering homes in search of key fobs in new video
Police have released new video footage that shows a group of suspects gaining access to several York Region homes in an apparent attempt to find key fobs for vehicles parked outside.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
Northvolt to build $7B battery factory near Montreal, includes government money
Swedish manufacturer Northvolt says it will build a $7 billion gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries near Montreal that it claims will represent the largest private investment in Quebec's history.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1:15 p.m.
WATCH LIVE @ 1:15 p.m. Quebec to give update on COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Quebec officials will provide more details on the fall COVID-19 vaccination campaign today at 1:15 p.m.
-
10 cents a pop: Quebec increases refund for can and bottle returns
As of Nov. 1, you might take home a little more cash after depositing your empties in Quebec -- depending on your drink of choice. The refund for most accepted containers will rise from five to 10 cents per item. But the refund for beer cans, previously set at 20 cents, will decrease to 10 cents for 'standardization reasons.'
Atlantic
-
Increased spending sees Nova Scotia budget deficit jump to $403 million
Nova Scotia is now on track to run a $402.7-million deficit this fiscal year, a jump of $123.8 million from what was forecast in the budget tabled in March.
-
Hurricane Juan: the most powerful and deadly storm to hit Atlantic Canada in 50 years
It's been almost 20 years since hurricane Juan slammed into Nova Scotia's coastline, beginning a loud and destructive journey that few will forget.
-
N.S. drivers opting to pay for repairs rather than shelling out for a new vehicle
N.S. autoshop owner says it's the busiest it's been in 25 years, as customers are choosing to keep their older cars on the road instead of trading them in.
Winnipeg
-
New blockade leading to Winnipeg landfill set up
Another blockade leading to the Brady Landfill in Winnipeg has appeared as conversations around searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women continues in the province.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man accused of committing an indecent act at an elementary school
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who investigators say was committing an indecent act at an elementary school.
-
Manitoba high school football player designs jersey to honour Truth and Reconciliation Day
A Manitoba high school football player has designed a new jersey that honours the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Calgary
-
'No other year comes close': Alberta sees record population boom mostly due to international migration
Alberta’s population spiked, setting a record for the number of people added and leading all provinces in population growth this year.
-
Smith, AESO, to share more details on response to Ottawa's clean energy regulations
As Albertans brace for winter and begin checking to ensure their furnaces are in working order, concerns over the federal government's draft Clean Electricity Regulations are once again in the spotlight.
-
New Calgary festival features vivid outdoor light installations and art
A new festival kicks off in Calgary on Thursday, and it's free for people to attend.
Edmonton
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
Man killed by police after shooting in Fort McMurray: RCMP
Alberta's police watchdog has been called to investigate after an officer shot and killed a man in Fort McMurray on Wednesday.
-
$50M-lottery ticket claimed in Edmonton
An Edmonton man won $50 million in a lottery draw earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after assault in Chinatown: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say one person is dead following an assault in Chinatown Thursday morning.
-
B.C. creates searchable database to track human rights recommendations
The British Columbia Office of the Human Rights Commissioner is making it easier to learn about human rights and possible solutions.
-
Hundreds of anti-SOGI protestors disrupt Abbotsford school board meeting
An Abbotsford school board meeting was forced to end early Tuesday evening after hundreds of protestors showed up to oppose the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in schools.