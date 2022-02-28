The Glorious Sons to headline all-Canadian Thursday show at Rock The Park

Following a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, Rock the Park is back for 2022 and organizers have announced an all-Canadian line up for Thursday July 14.

Headliner The Glorious Sons will be joined by July Talk, Big Wreck, The Trews and Conor Gains.

"We’re grateful to be able to showcase these artists who may not have had the opportunity to perform in the last two years, and we are way overdue for some outdoor summer fun," said Brad Jones, president, Jones Entertainment Group in a statement.

The schedules for Wednesday July 13, and Friday July 15 have already been unveiled and tickets are currently available.

Tickets for the July 14 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.