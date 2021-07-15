LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario will be moving to Step 3 of its economic reopening plan effective midnight. This comes five days ahead of schedule and allows many indoor activities to resume.

Anticipation and excitement is growing as business owners prepare to welcome the long-awaited return of their customers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to open our doors for indoor (fitness),” says the co-owner of Old East Village Fitness, Sara Ivanisevic.

After being closed for months, shifting to online training and accommodating outdoor fitness classes, Ivanisevic says OEV Fitness is excited to finally be able to let members back into their gym.

"We've hired some new staff to make sure our facility is monitored and cleaned throughout operations, we always want to make sure our clients are sanitizing when they come in and when they leave. As they walk around the facility they're always going to be masked and we have smaller numbers to accommodate some of that capacity to keep everyone three metres apart.”

If you're looking to keep the kids active, indoor playgrounds are also preparing to open. For some, like the ‘Funvilla,’ Friday marks the grand opening of their 17,000 sq. ft. facility.

"We were ready in March - early March - and we were excited to open, but due to COVID restrictions, we can’t…so we are excited to open now tomorrow," said Funvilla Manager Syed Masood.

Masood says a number of safety measures are being implemented to ensure public health guidelines are met.

"Extra staff to clean and, you know, disinfect all these areas where people mostly touch."

Also at the top of the list of reopening in Stage 3, movie theatres and indoor dining, which will resume for the first time in months.

"The excitement is amazing right now - mostly with our cast, because the last shutdown - we weren't able to bring everyone back," said the GM of Westmount Cineplex, Lynne Burnett.

This will be the first time in a long time, movie theatres will be able to allow 50 per cent capacity inside the building.

"We have delegated staff that are going to be walking the building and sanitizing all touch points regularly throughout the day," adds Burnett.

Also among the new eased restrictions:

indoor gatherings are permitted with 25 people, and 100 people outdoors

professional sports venues can seat 75 per cent capacity outdoors and 50 per cent indoors

places of worship will be allowed as many people as they can, provided two metres social distancing can be maintained

The province intends to stay in Step 3 for at least 21 days.