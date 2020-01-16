LONDON, ONT. -- If you spot someone high up in a tree in London's Byron neighbourhood, you're likely seeing an arborist on the hunt for gypsy moth eggs.

The European Gypsy Moth is considered a major pest across North America, and trees are left susceptible to disease after the caterpillar munches on its leaves.

In the fall of 2019, the City of London did a survey of gypsy moth egg masses and found the areas with high populations - specifically the Byron neighbourhood.

In an effort to reduce the population of gypsy moths, about 6,000 trees in the area are being inspected and any egg masses removed.

Once removed, the masses will be soaked in soapy water to destroy the eggs.

Property owners are encouraged to check their own trees to help reduce the risk of infestation.