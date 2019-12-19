WINGHAM, ONT. -- Officials believe an earthquake recorded in Wiarton, Ont. last Friday, wasn’t a real earthquake.

Natural Resources Canada officials say the 2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded by seismographs last week was likely a quarry blast.

Stephen Crane, a research scientist with Natural Resources Canada, says they believe it was a quarry blast due to the time of day and location it happened.

“The difference between the blast and an earthquake is a blast doesn’t last as long. It will usually have a very strong start and fade very quickly. An earthquake will have a slow start and stronger shaking after, which lasts a little longer," says Crane.

He says their equipment is quite sensitive and has picked up quarry blasts and mining activities before.

There were six or seven reports filed from people who had felt the vibrations, about 14 kilometres north of Wiarton. The furthest the vibrations were felt was Lion’s Head.

The original reading categorized as a 2.1 magnitude earthquake has since been downgraded to a 1.9 magnitude blast.

- With files from CTV London Intern Kate Otterbein