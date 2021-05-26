MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Four-year-old Hunter Weston, whose battle with terminal cancer had his whole community 'painting the town gold,' died Wednesday.

Hunter was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in March 2020 and underwent multiple rounds chemotheraphy and surgeries.

His parents, Sarah Brown and Jay Weston, shared the sad news with CTV News London.

They were aware that they only had days left with their son, and had asked that people put out something gold in front of their homes for Hunter and other children battling cancer.

Much of their hometown of Ingersoll, Ont. answered the call -- and photos were posted from as far away as Texas. A fundraiser for the family featuring custom ribbons and signs on Facebook even sold out.

The family says they are still planning to repeat the campaign next year in support of children with cancer.

- With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine