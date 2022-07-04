Temporary pedestrian bridge installed off Ridout next to Victoria Bridge

Work is finally resuming on the Victoria Bridge replacement on Ridout Street.

The City of London now has one of the two federal permits allowing them to install a temporary bridge for pedestrians and cyclists.

The temporary pedestrian bridge will open in a couple of weeks.

A permit for the main bridge is expected soon.

CTV News London reported last month that construction for the new Victoria Bridge was halted due to lacking a permit from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and Transport Canada that would allow them to remove the existing bridge and install the new one.

The new bridge will be a link connecting Old South and downtown London and will be used by thousands of Londoners.

The 96-year-old bridge Victoria Bridge replacement has an approved budget of $22 million and the new bridge is slated to open late summer 2023.

— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe