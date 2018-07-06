

CTV London





Three teens were injured, one critically, in an ATV crash Thursday afternoon in Norfolk County.

OPP were called to Bell Mill Side Road in Middleton after the ATV rolled and hit a tree.

Police say the three teens were on the SUV at the time of the crash.

The 15-year-old driver was pinned under the vehicle until emergency personnel could perform an extrication. The driver was air lifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were taken by ambulance to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.