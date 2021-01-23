LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Saturday.

One death is a young-man in his teenage years who was employed at a long-term care home.

There have now been a total of 5,395 cases, including 3,668 resolved and 167 deaths in Middlesex-London, leaving 1,560 active cases.

The other two deaths, a man in his 60s and a female in her 80s both associated with a long-term care home.

One of the most serious outbreaks among the 14 at seniors' facilities in the London region appears to be easing, with Chelsey Park reporting just 10 residents and nine staff testing positive. There have been seven deaths at the facility.

Outbreaks also continue at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital and Victoria Hospital, and Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.

At Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg the outbreak has now affected 85 residents and 53 staff and there have been 17 deaths at the facility. No new cases or deaths were reported Friday.

At PeopleCare Tavistock, three new resident cases were reported Friday, bringing the totals there to 46 resident and 36 staff cases as well as nine deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

• Elgin-Oxford – 21 new, 240 active, 2,172 total, 1,880 resolved, 52 deaths (three new)

• Grey-Bruce – 34 active, 664 total, 630 resolved, no deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – 15 new, 175 active, 1,751 total, 1,561 resolved, 35 deaths

• Haldimand-Norfolk – 143 active, 1,271 total, 1,085 resolved, 38 deaths

• Huron-Perth – 153 active, 1,122 total, 964 resolved, 32 deaths

Health officials in Ontario are reporting fewer than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The 2,359 infections mark a drop over Friday’s report when 2,662 cases were added and bring the province’s COVID-19 case total to 252,585, including deaths and recoveries.

Fifty-two of those deaths occurred in the previous day, 25 of which were residents in a long-term care home.