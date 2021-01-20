LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) along with London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) will temporarily suspend COVID-19 vaccinations at the Western Fair Agriplex because of supply problems.

The last shot will be administered there on Friday.

“The closing of the Agriplex due to vaccine supply shortages is disappointing, but temporary. We continue to advocate to the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force for adequate supplies and we recognize that we are at the very early stages of the vaccination program in this community”, said Neil Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of London Health Sciences Centre in a news release.

The MLHU will continue to vaccinate eligible long-term care home residents with remaining stock by the end of the week.

Effective immediately, all second doses of vaccine for those who received a first dose will be rescheduled to 42 days from the date they received their first dose.

“Since the date and amount of the next shipment of vaccine is unknown at this time, eligibility criteria must be adjusted and second doses of vaccine rescheduled in order to ensure those who are most vulnerable continue to get vaccinated,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“While the delivery date for the next local shipment of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine still remains unclear, our goal remains to vaccinate all long-term care home residents by the end of this week.”

Since Dec. 23, 9,516 doses of the vaccine have been given to healh care workers at the Agriplex. The MLHU has also distributed 1,497 doses to long-term care homes since Jan 11.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced Canada would receive zero Pfizer vaccine deliveries during the last week of January.

Pfizer is increasing its European manufacturing capacity, a move that officials say will impact the vaccine’s production for a short period.