Talbot Street Bridge strikes again

The Talbot Street Bridge in London has claimed another vehicle.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, a truck travelling northbound on Talbot Street collided with the bridge, getting wedged underneath the entrance.

Talbot Street is closed northbound and traffic is flowing southbound.

A truck collided with the Talbot Street Bridge just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

A truck collided with the Talbot Street Bridge just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)