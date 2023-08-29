Talbot Street Bridge strikes again
The Talbot Street Bridge in London has claimed another vehicle.
Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, a truck travelling northbound on Talbot Street collided with the bridge, getting wedged underneath the entrance.
Talbot Street is closed northbound and traffic is flowing southbound.
A truck collided with the Talbot Street Bridge just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
