Syrup maker creating 'sweet memories' for Alzheimer's Society

Tyler Donaldson isn’t a large-scale maple syrup producer, but in his kitchen, he is bottling up as much maple syrup as he can — shipping it across North America in the name of Alzheimer’s awareness.

“A friend in Texas got some. Friends from out west, I’ve sent two cases out there. This is not what I was envisioning when I’m sitting out there boiling sap,” said the Wingham father.

In honour of his grandmother, whom he watched endure Alzheimer’s disease while he was in high school, Donaldson is turning his love for syrup making into a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society.

“It was about a seven-year process for her. That was when I was a teenager. I’ve since had multiple aunts and uncles all affected, and still have family members going through it today,” said Donaldson.

Tyler Donaldson from Wingham is donating proceeds from maple syrup sales to the Alzheimer’s Society, in honour of his late grandmother. March 22, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)Two dollars from each bottle of Sweet Memories maple syrup will go towards Alzheimer’s research and support.

He’s then going to post all his supporters and the loved ones they’ve seen endure Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, on his Facebook page.

With roughly 150 bottles of syrup to sell, the fundraising total won’t be huge, but he hopes the impact will be.

“Because it’s been received so well, maybe I’ll try to scale up a bit, and give people more of an opportunity next season,” he said.

