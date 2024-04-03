LONDON
London

    • Syrup maker creating 'sweet memories' for Alzheimer's Society

    Tyler Donaldson from Wingham is donating proceeds from maple syrup sales to the Alzheimer’s Society, in honour of his late grandmother. March 22, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Tyler Donaldson from Wingham is donating proceeds from maple syrup sales to the Alzheimer’s Society, in honour of his late grandmother. March 22, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Share

    Tyler Donaldson isn’t a large-scale maple syrup producer, but in his kitchen, he is bottling up as much maple syrup as he can — shipping it across North America in the name of Alzheimer’s awareness.

    “A friend in Texas got some. Friends from out west, I’ve sent two cases out there. This is not what I was envisioning when I’m sitting out there boiling sap,” said the Wingham father.

    In honour of his grandmother, whom he watched endure Alzheimer’s disease while he was in high school, Donaldson is turning his love for syrup making into a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society.

    “It was about a seven-year process for her. That was when I was a teenager. I’ve since had multiple aunts and uncles all affected, and still have family members going through it today,” said Donaldson.

    Tyler Donaldson from Wingham is donating proceeds from maple syrup sales to the Alzheimer’s Society, in honour of his late grandmother. March 22, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)Two dollars from each bottle of Sweet Memories maple syrup will go towards Alzheimer’s research and support.

    He’s then going to post all his supporters and the loved ones they’ve seen endure Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, on his Facebook page.

    With roughly 150 bottles of syrup to sell, the fundraising total won’t be huge, but he hopes the impact will be.

    “Because it’s been received so well, maybe I’ll try to scale up a bit, and give people more of an opportunity next season,” he said. 

    Tyler Donaldson from Wingham is donating proceeds from maple syrup sales to the Alzheimer’s Society, in honour of his late grandmother. March 22, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Permanent immigration levels 'in the right place': Fraser

    The minister's comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier in the day, when he admitted a 'massive spike' in temporary immigration levels under his government have 'grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News