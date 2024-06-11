LONDON
London

    • Suspicious death investigation underway in west London

    London, Ont. police investigation on Reynolds Road on June 11, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London) London, Ont. police investigation on Reynolds Road on June 11, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London)
    Share

    Police are investigating a suspicious death in west London.

    Emergency crews were called to Reynolds Road near Commissioners Road West around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    One person was taken to hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

    London, Ont. police investigation on Reynolds Road on June 11, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London)

    The LPS forensics team is part of the investigation.

    Police have since cleared the scene.

    More to come

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News