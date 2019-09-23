London police are investigating after a three masked suspects reportedly robbed a cell phone store inside White Oaks Mall on Saturday.

According to police, two employees were closing the store for the evening around 8:50 p.m. when two masked men entered.

One employee was assaulted before both were restrained and the suspects took a quantity of product before fleeing to a vehicle waiting in the mall parking lot.

Police were contacted after one employee was able to free herself, but despite arriving within minutes, the suspects were not found.

One employee suffered minor injuries while the other was not injured.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1 - male, 20-24 years old, about 6'1" tall with a medium building, wearing a red baseball cap, black hoodie, dark pants, black shoes, white bandana, gloves and carrying a blue duffle bag

Suspect 2 - male, 20-24 years of age, about 5’8” tall, with a slim build, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, black running shoes, black/white bandana, carrying a black duffle bag

Suspect 3 (driver) - male, between 20-24 years of age, operating a white four-door vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.