Suspect wanted in connection to Woodstock robbery

Woodstock police are looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a robbery.

Officers responded to a robbery report Thursday, Aug. 24 around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Norwich Avenue and Montclair Drive.

Police describe the suspect as a man about 5’8” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black puffy style jacket with a hood up, possible black baseball cap, black pants and white soled sneakers and carrying a backpack.

The suspect was last spotted headed northbound on foot.

The Woodstock Police Service is asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com.