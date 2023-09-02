Suspect wanted in connection to Woodstock robbery

Woodstock police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery. (Source: Woodstock Police Service) Woodstock police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery. (Source: Woodstock Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver