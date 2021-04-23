MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking for public help to identify a suspect who apparently has a musical side.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say a male entered a business in the 700 block of Richmond Street and stole an unusual double-neck guitar before fleeing on foot.

London police responded to the location in the downton core but were unable to find the suspect.

He is described as having a slim build and wearing a light-coloured hooded sweatshirt, light-coloured baseball hat, dark pants, dark-coloured sunglasses on the back of his head, a backpack and a light-coloured face mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.