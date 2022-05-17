Suspect sought after firearm, fentanyl found inside hidden vehicle compartment: Sarnia police
The Sarnia Police Service is looking for a suspect who was previously in police custody but then released after finding fentanyl and a Glock handgun in a hidden compartment of the suspect’s vehicle.
Last week, members of the Sarnia Police Service Vice Unit began an investigation regarding an out of town individual suspected of drug trafficking within the City of Sarnia.
Police say that on May 11 at approximately 1:30 p.m., a suspect vehicle was seen by officers in the parking lot of a business located on London Road. When the suspect returned to the vehicle, officers attempted to surround the suspect but the individual attempted to flee police.
After a foot pursuit, officers were able to apprehend and take the suspect into custody. A police search found $3,795 in cash but no illicit drugs.
The suspect was then released, but law enforcement held onto the vehicle in order to execute a warrant to search for additional evidence.
On May 12 police received a search warrant to search the vehicle, where officers discovered a trap door and hidden compartment that contained a loaded 40-calibre Glock 23 handgun, ammunition and approximately 58 grams of purple fentanyl — with a street value of $11,600.
As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old Cheddi Emile Morris (AKA Coco) of Toronto is wanted by Sarnia police on the following charges:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
Police say that if anyone has information on the location of Cheddi Morris, to please contact Sarnia police at 519-344-8861 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
