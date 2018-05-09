

CTV London





A London man is facing a slew of charges after a male was seen on surveillance video causing damage to a Pharmasave in Thamesford.

Provincial Police say they responded to the pharmacy around 12:30 Tuesday morning where they observed surveillance video of a suspect causing damage to the pharmacy, then departing in a vehicle.

The vehicle and suspect were located shortly thereafter.

Forty year old Frederick Burwell of London was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Mischief under $5000;

Fail to comply with probation order;

Care and control while impaired (drug); and

Fail to submit to drug evaluation

He was held for a bail hearing.