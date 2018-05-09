Featured
Suspect located and arrested in mischief at pharmacy in Zorra Township
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 1:53PM EDT
A London man is facing a slew of charges after a male was seen on surveillance video causing damage to a Pharmasave in Thamesford.
Provincial Police say they responded to the pharmacy around 12:30 Tuesday morning where they observed surveillance video of a suspect causing damage to the pharmacy, then departing in a vehicle.
The vehicle and suspect were located shortly thereafter.
Forty year old Frederick Burwell of London was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Mischief under $5000;
- Fail to comply with probation order;
- Care and control while impaired (drug); and
- Fail to submit to drug evaluation
He was held for a bail hearing.