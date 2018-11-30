

London police say the man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on an LTC bus one week ago has been identified.

No name was released, but police say the investigation is ongoing and they are thankful for the public's help in the case.

Investigators had released photos and asked for public help to identify a man after a woman was reportedly assaulted on a London Transit Commision bus.

According to police, the woman had conversed with a man while waiting to board the #13 bus at Masonville Place around 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Then while on the bus the man touched her inappropriately. She got off the bus in the area of Richmond Street near University Drive, while the male remained on the bus.

The woman was not physically injured in the incident.